Previous
Photo 1470
Gourds aplenty!
October is my favorite month of the year. I love the autumn colors, crisp air, farm stands with apples, cider and pumpkins!
1st October 2024
1st Oct 24
3
1
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1609
photos
134
followers
117
following
402% complete
1463
1464
1465
1466
1467
1468
1469
1470
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
1st October 2024 12:04pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
gourds
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab
October 1st, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
Lovely
October 2nd, 2024
Mags
ace
Such a pretty selection!
October 2nd, 2024
