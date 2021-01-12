Previous
Next
Shadows! by mcsiegle
Photo 2488

Shadows!

Edited to increase the contrast of these shadows created by the screen on the back door.
12th January 2021 12th Jan 21

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
May 2020 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW heading into my eighth year here...
682% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise