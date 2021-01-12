Sign up
Photo 2488
Shadows!
Edited to increase the contrast of these shadows created by the screen on the back door.
12th January 2021
12th Jan 21
Mary Siegle
ace
@mcsiegle
May 2020 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW heading into my eighth year here...
Tags
shadow
,
screen
,
shadows
