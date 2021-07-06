Sign up
Photo 2606
The more or less raw material
Taken in the utility/storage room of the bath house out at SweetWood. Some sord of cable or cord. Extension cord? Jumper cable? I didn’t take the time to really inspect what it was.
Played with this photo, and the result can be seen here:
https://365project.org/mcsiegle/365/2021-07-07
6th July 2021
6th Jul 21
Mary Siegle
ace
@mcsiegle
May 2020 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW heading into my eighth year here...
3479
photos
115
followers
118
following
714% complete
2601
2602
2603
2604
2605
2606
2607
2608
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 6
Taken
3rd July 2021 11:33pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
