The result of playing... by mcsiegle
Photo 2607

The result of playing...

...with this picture taken in the utility/storage room of the bath house out at SweetWood:
https://365project.org/mcsiegle/365/2021-07-06

Cropped it to a square. Made a collage in Ribbet and then played with the collage using Hyperspektiv .
7th July 2021 7th Jul 21

Mary Siegle

