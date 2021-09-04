Sign up
Photo 2652
The Harvest...
...So far. Volunteer gourd plant gone wild. See previous day’s posting:
https://365project.org/mcsiegle/365/2021-09-03
4th September 2021
4th Sep 21
Mary Siegle
ace
@mcsiegle
May 2020 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW heading into my eighth year here...
Tags
gourd
,
gourds
