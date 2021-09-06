Previous
Next
Munch, munch, munch...burp! by mcsiegle
Photo 2654

Munch, munch, munch...burp!

Run through Toon Camera app, because it’s not much of a shot. I do like the shadow of the eaten down leaf.
6th September 2021 6th Sep 21

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
May 2020 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW heading into my eighth year here...
727% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise