Closed today due to excessive heat by mcsiegle
Photo 2919

Closed today due to excessive heat

The Cabin in the City Park, which I photographed on Sunday.

The lower sign says: “Pioneer Log Cabin, Open Sundays, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm, April - October”
The upper sign says: “We apologize for the inconvenience, but the Pioneer Log Cabin is closed today, Sunday, August 7th, due to excessive heat. We will reopen next Sunday, 2-5 pm. Please call 785-565-6490 with any questions. Thank you for your understanding. The Museum and the Wolf House are open 2-5 pm.”

While I was taking my pictures, a family came up. They had been by previously and seen that the cabin was open Sunday afternoons, so it was a disappointment to find it closed. I told them where the Wolf House is located. They were thinking of going over there, as their little kids enjoy visiting historical places.
8th August 2022 8th Aug 22

Mary Siegle

Lesley ace
Great shot. What a shame you all couldn’t go in though. We’re experiencing a long heatwave here too, causing many restrictions
August 9th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Such a shame that the heat is causing places to close.
August 9th, 2022  
