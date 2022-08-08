Closed today due to excessive heat

The Cabin in the City Park, which I photographed on Sunday.



The lower sign says: “Pioneer Log Cabin, Open Sundays, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm, April - October”

The upper sign says: “We apologize for the inconvenience, but the Pioneer Log Cabin is closed today, Sunday, August 7th, due to excessive heat. We will reopen next Sunday, 2-5 pm. Please call 785-565-6490 with any questions. Thank you for your understanding. The Museum and the Wolf House are open 2-5 pm.”



While I was taking my pictures, a family came up. They had been by previously and seen that the cabin was open Sunday afternoons, so it was a disappointment to find it closed. I told them where the Wolf House is located. They were thinking of going over there, as their little kids enjoy visiting historical places.