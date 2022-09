My Mom

My mom would have been 100 years old today (September 5). Happy Birthday, Mom!



Didn't get this made and posted until after midnight the 7th/8th of September, but posting to the 5th anyway. I miss my mom -- she passed away in April of 2019. She could be a lot of fun--was game enough to put on a Popeye face, show her muscles and brandish a can of spinach to help me illustrate the word "Vitality." She looks so crazy--it's one of my favorite pictures of her I posted here.