Saint Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery in Blue Township, just east of town. where my father grew up and his side of my family is buried--in what was known as "The Elbow" for the creek of the same name. See the picture I've posted on March 11th for more explanation. See the houses across the road, which have been built in what used to be strictly farmland. Posting in response to my challenge to look at the "fringes of urbanization."