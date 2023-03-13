Sign up
Photo 3097
July 2019 at SweetWood
Just filling in a spot with a fire shot from 2019 to satisfy the 52 week theme. The last pre-COVID19 time I was up there at SweetWood. No need to comment.
13th March 2023
13th Mar 23
Mary Siegle
@mcsiegle
October 2021 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my ninth year here in...
Tags
fire
,
sweetwood
,
52wc-2023-w11
