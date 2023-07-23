Previous
At the KSU Gardens Iris Sale Saturday 7/22 by mcsiegle
At the KSU Gardens Iris Sale Saturday 7/22

Obviously, this is not an Iris. I took the opportunity to photograph other flowers and plants in the garden.
23rd July 2023 23rd Jul 23

Mary Siegle

@mcsiegle
October 2021 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my ninth year here in...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Great find and capture!
August 2nd, 2023  
