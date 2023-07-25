Three-Castle Collage

Francoise @francoise challenged me to a castle collage. None of these shots were taken this week, but the collage is freshly produced. I took lots of pictures in Conwy Castle on July 1st and will post a collage of pictures just from Castell Conwy later. But here is a triptych of the three castles I encountered during our choir tour in Wales.
Caernarfon Castle we didn't have time to tour. We just stopped briefly in Caernarfon and had time to walk up and down the street a bit and look at the outside of the castle. In 2002, when the choir last toured Wales, I did join the tour of Caernarfon Castle, and it was one of the highlights of my tour experience. I went up and down and around the walls and towers. Amazing! I'd love to go there again. In the meantime, I had much the same experience in
Conwy this time. Not enough time to poke into all the corners I wanted, but NEXT time...!
We performed at Cardigan Castle, on a stage set up on the open lawn inside the grounds. I didn't give myself time enough to see the majority of the exhibits and didn't even find my way to the surviving fragments of the oldest structure. (NEXT time!) But I had set myself another task (that story perhaps in a different post) and accomplished it, albeit the long way around, thus getting me back to the castle with little time before we had to get dressed and ready to perform. Here you see a banner on the street advertising the summer line-up of entertainment at the castle. Notice Côr Cymry Gogledd America at the top of the line-up -- the first offering of the season. It was an outdoors concert and chilly that evening. It was fine for us on stage; the relatively small but stalwart audience brought and broke out coats, blankets etc. We were amazed and grateful they stayed to hear us, and seemed to enjoy the performance.