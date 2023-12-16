Previous
Next
Saint Nicholas by flashlight. by mcsiegle
Photo 3315

Saint Nicholas by flashlight.

Laura’s challenge to me was “festive shadows.”
16th December 2023 16th Dec 23

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
908% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mary Siegle ace
@la_photographic I hope this fits the challenge. I’m not sure if it’s festive enough, but it IS a Christmas subject.
December 18th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise