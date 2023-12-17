Sign up
Previous
Photo 3316
Shadow in seasonal Duo Tone
Laura’s challenge to me was “festive shadows.” This is the shadow of a little stuffed reindeer—converted to duo tone in Christmas green and red.
17th December 2023
17th Dec 23
Mary Siegle
ace
@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
Tags
christmas
shadow
mcs-gp
get-pushed-593
Mary Siegle
ace
@la_photographic
. I hope you like this, Laura.
