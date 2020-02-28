Wales Week Kansas - so far

Last Sunday we had a fantastic turnout for the Riley County Genealogical. Society’s program featuring a presentation by Gwen Colgrove of the Great Plains Welsh Heritage Project. The upper right and left and bottom middle are from that event. Middle of the top row is a display of Welsh-related books & DVDs put together by the Manhattan Public Library and displayed in their first floor through March 4th. Right and left on the bottom are of the wall display about the Welsh Language, in Eisenhower Hall on the KSU campus right next to the door to the “ Iaithoedd Modern” (Modern Languages Department)