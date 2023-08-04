Previous
Next
Things used to Connect # 1 by mcsiegle
Photo 579

Things used to Connect # 1

Sue @wakelys gave me the word “connect” to use as inspiration for my get pushed challenge.

I took this picture at the Habitat for Humanity’s Restore.
4th August 2023 4th Aug 23

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
October 2021 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my ninth year here in...
159% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mary Siegle ace
@wakelys a couple of practice runs working up to the shot with the beginning of a story.
August 7th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise