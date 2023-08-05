Sign up
Things Used to Connect # 2
Sue
@wakelys
gave me the word “connect” to use as inspiration for my get pushed challenge.
I took this picture at the Habitat for Humanity’s Restore.
5th August 2023
5th Aug 23
Mary Siegle
ace
@mcsiegle
October 2021 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my ninth year here in...
Alternates
Camera
iPhone 12
Taken
5th August 2023 2:47pm
Tags
connector
,
connect
,
mcs-gp
,
get-pushed-574
Mary Siegle
ace
@wakelys
#2 taken in case I didn’t get around to the shot I had in mind—which I almost didn’t, as I forgot about it until I was heading out to pick up Dan and bring him over for movie night. I didn’t get around to doing it until after the movie and post-movie discussion of other movies. Late, in other words.
August 7th, 2023
