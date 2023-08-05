Previous
Things Used to Connect # 2 by mcsiegle
Photo 580

Things Used to Connect # 2

Sue @wakelys gave me the word “connect” to use as inspiration for my get pushed challenge.

I took this picture at the Habitat for Humanity’s Restore.
5th August 2023 5th Aug 23

Mary Siegle

@mcsiegle
Photo Details

Mary Siegle ace
@wakelys #2 taken in case I didn’t get around to the shot I had in mind—which I almost didn’t, as I forgot about it until I was heading out to pick up Dan and bring him over for movie night. I didn’t get around to doing it until after the movie and post-movie discussion of other movies. Late, in other words.
August 7th, 2023  
