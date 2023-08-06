Previous
Though a long-time professional in the field…

…the Swingline stapler was finding his first Connectors convention a little overwhelming.

Sue @wakelys gave me the word “connect” to use as inspiration for my get pushed challenge.
6th August 2023 6th Aug 23

Mary Siegle

@mcsiegle
October 2021 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my ninth year here in...
@wakelys not as wildly inventive as your take on “moral” but I hope you like this.
August 7th, 2023  
