Rose by mdaskin
106 / 365

Rose

I recently went out in the morning and found this small rose blooming in our front yard. Only when I went in and put the photo on my computer did I realize that there was still a small amount of dew on the petlas of the rose.
29th October 2022

Mark

@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
