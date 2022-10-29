Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
106 / 365
Rose
I recently went out in the morning and found this small rose blooming in our front yard. Only when I went in and put the photo on my computer did I realize that there was still a small amount of dew on the petlas of the rose.
29th October 2022
29th Oct 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mark
ace
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
107
photos
12
followers
19
following
29% complete
View this month »
100
101
102
103
104
105
106
107
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 5
Taken
29th October 2022 9:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
pink
,
rose
,
dew
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close