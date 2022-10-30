Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
107 / 365
Reflection
We were out for a walk at a local pond and I saw this reflection in a small body of water. The actual pond is above the ridge in the photo and this was just a small wet area. I converted the photo to black and white.
30th October 2022
30th Oct 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mark
ace
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
107
photos
12
followers
19
following
29% complete
View this month »
100
101
102
103
104
105
106
107
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 5
Taken
30th October 2022 1:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
black and white
,
reflection
,
people
,
body of water
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close