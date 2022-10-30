Previous
Next
Reflection by mdaskin
107 / 365

Reflection

We were out for a walk at a local pond and I saw this reflection in a small body of water. The actual pond is above the ridge in the photo and this was just a small wet area. I converted the photo to black and white.
30th October 2022 30th Oct 22

Mark

ace
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
29% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise