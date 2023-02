Things Are Finally Falling Into Place P2216421

I was stuck for an idea for a photo so I thought I'd have a go at a lay flat. I had planned to edit this in portrait orientation but it was too long and skinny.

In mid April, we're going to spend two and half weeks making our way by train, from Tokyo to Kyoto and then on to Fukuchiyama for a young friend's wedding in early May. It should be quite an adventure.

For February 23 words - lay flat