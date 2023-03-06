Sign up
Beyond Their Best, But Still Pretty DSC_4928
Graham was working on the gutters and had to prune some branches from the frangipanis. The flowers were too pretty to throw away, so into a vase they went.
6th March 2023
6th Mar 23
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Tags
flowers
,
vase
,
frangipani
