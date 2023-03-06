Previous
Next
Beyond Their Best, But Still Pretty DSC_4928 by merrelyn
65 / 365

Beyond Their Best, But Still Pretty DSC_4928

Graham was working on the gutters and had to prune some branches from the frangipanis. The flowers were too pretty to throw away, so into a vase they went.
6th March 2023 6th Mar 23

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
17% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise