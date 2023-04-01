Sign up
91 / 365
Fremantle Technical College Building P4017638
The light on this lovely old building caught my eye as we wandered through Fremantle this afternoon.
1st April 2023
1st Apr 23
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365 - 2023
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
1st April 2023 4:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
clouds
,
architecture
,
fremantle
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot of this lovely building, the light is wonderful.
April 1st, 2023
