The Sisters, Stawell

I noticed these graffiti covered boulders just off the highway so we called in for a look and then had to Google them. This is what I found:

Some of the boulders are as high as 5 meters and the biggest rock here is 8 meters. This attraction gets its name from the group of sisters that once camped here during the famous gold rush of Australia.

But what was once a historical site is now covered in graffiti, though many tourists still come here to take photos and enjoy a picnic amongst the rocks.



People have varying opinions about the presence of graffiti; some believe that the paint enhances the boulders’ beauty while some view the graffiti as a historical record since many of them date back to the 19th century.

On the vehicle front - we're still in Horsham, now hoping to get the car back by mid morning Friday 🤞🤞🤞