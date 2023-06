I Found Some Birds While We Were Waiting.

We didn't get the car back until 4pm so we're still in Horsham. The sun came out for a while so I had a chance to wander around the caravan park in search of birds.I don't know what the birds on the top right and left are so if any of my eastern states counterparts can help out I'd be very grateful.

Top centre - crimson rosella

Bottom left - red rumped parrots

Bottom centre - sparrow

Bottom right - wren (not sure which)

I was thrilled when some crimson rosellas flew in.