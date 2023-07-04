Previous
Are You Sure She Said That! P7047782 by merrelyn
Are You Sure She Said That! P7047782

The galahs appeared within minutes of the feeder being refilled. This pair seemed tone having a conversation while waiting for their turn to eat.
4th July 2023 4th Jul 23

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
This is so cute.
July 4th, 2023  
Diana ace
They are so adorable, lovely shot and title.
July 4th, 2023  
Karen ace
lol - brilliant title! Very nice capture.
July 4th, 2023  
Misty ace
Beautiful birds!! Lovely capture!
July 4th, 2023  
