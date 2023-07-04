Sign up
Previous
185 / 365
Are You Sure She Said That! P7047782
The galahs appeared within minutes of the feeder being refilled. This pair seemed tone having a conversation while waiting for their turn to eat.
4th July 2023
4th Jul 23
4
1
Merrelyn
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Tags
birds
,
garden
,
galahs
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
This is so cute.
July 4th, 2023
Diana
ace
They are so adorable, lovely shot and title.
July 4th, 2023
Karen
ace
lol - brilliant title! Very nice capture.
July 4th, 2023
Misty
ace
Beautiful birds!! Lovely capture!
July 4th, 2023
