186 / 365
It's A Bit Breezy Up Here! P7057842
It was another cold, wet and windy day. I'm glad that this fellow came in for a feed this afternoon because there was nothing else worth photographing and it was too cold to venture out in search of anything else.
5th July 2023
5th Jul 23
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4178
photos
191
followers
108
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365 - 2023
Camera
OM-1
Taken
5th July 2023 5:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
garden
,
windy
,
galahs
narayani
ace
So sweet
July 5th, 2023
Babs
ace
He is gorgeous. Yesterday was rainy and freezing but today has been sunny and 19 degrees.
July 5th, 2023
