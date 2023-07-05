Previous
It's A Bit Breezy Up Here! P7057842 by merrelyn
It's A Bit Breezy Up Here! P7057842

It was another cold, wet and windy day. I'm glad that this fellow came in for a feed this afternoon because there was nothing else worth photographing and it was too cold to venture out in search of anything else.
5th July 2023 5th Jul 23

Merrelyn

narayani ace
So sweet
July 5th, 2023  
Babs ace
He is gorgeous. Yesterday was rainy and freezing but today has been sunny and 19 degrees.
July 5th, 2023  
