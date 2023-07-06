Sign up
Previous
187 / 365
A Red Capped Parrot Paid A Visit P7067908
It's always a thrill when the red capped parrots come to the feeder. We don't see them very often. I think this is a juvenile as the red is only just starting to come through on its head.
6th July 2023
6th Jul 23
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
7
3
365 - 2023
OM-1
6th July 2023 9:38am
View Info
View All
Public
View
birds
garden
red_capped_parrot
ndao15
Diana
ace
What a lovely shot of this beauty, you have such fabulous visitors.
July 6th, 2023
bkb in the city
Great capture
July 6th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
July 6th, 2023
