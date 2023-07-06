Previous
A Red Capped Parrot Paid A Visit P7067908 by merrelyn
187 / 365

A Red Capped Parrot Paid A Visit P7067908

It's always a thrill when the red capped parrots come to the feeder. We don't see them very often. I think this is a juvenile as the red is only just starting to come through on its head.
6th July 2023 6th Jul 23

Merrelyn

I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Diana ace
What a lovely shot of this beauty, you have such fabulous visitors.
July 6th, 2023  
bkb in the city
Great capture
July 6th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
July 6th, 2023  
