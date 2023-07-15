Previous
The Ayodya P7153603 by merrelyn
The Ayodya P7153603

The groups of the Ayodya are stunning, but it's a bit too big and impersonal for our tastes.
15th July 2023

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
Diana ace
A wonderful capture and scene, it looks so peaceful.
July 16th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely shot and such a beautiful looking place.
July 16th, 2023  
