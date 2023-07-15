Sign up
196 / 365
The Ayodya P7153603
The groups of the Ayodya are stunning, but it's a bit too big and impersonal for our tastes.
15th July 2023
15th Jul 23
2
0
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4189
photos
191
followers
108
following
53% complete
View this month »
190
191
192
193
194
195
196
197
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365 - 2023
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
15th July 2023 7:21am
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
fountain
,
pond
,
bali
,
water_lilies
,
nusa_dua
,
ayodya
Diana
ace
A wonderful capture and scene, it looks so peaceful.
July 16th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely shot and such a beautiful looking place.
July 16th, 2023
