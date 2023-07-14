Previous
I Can't Pass Up Water Lily P7143571 by merrelyn
I Can't Pass Up Water Lily P7143571

There are quite a few water lily ponds around our hotel. Most of the lilies are white but I have seen a few pink buds.
14th July 2023 14th Jul 23

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Diana ace
Beautifully captured, I love them too.
July 16th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
It is beautiful.
July 16th, 2023  
