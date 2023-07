Meet Bali Marley

This little fellow has been visiting the kids hotel balcony every afternoon. The girls have named him Bali Marley. Their dog is called Marley so they've decided that the squirrel can be a substitute pet while they're on holiday in Bali.

Watching his antics this afternoon was very entertaining.

Our plane was delayed leaving Perth last night, so it was 3am by the time we got into our room. I'm shattered.