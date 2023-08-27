Sign up
Previous
239 / 365
Taking Time To Smell The Flowers P8275150
27th August 2023
27th Aug 23
4
3
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4233
photos
185
followers
110
following
65% complete
232
233
234
235
236
237
238
239
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365 - 2023
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
27th August 2023 3:55pm
Tags
flowers
,
insects
,
garden
,
cosmos
,
flies
Annie D
ace
awesome focus and colour!
August 27th, 2023
narayani
ace
Great focus. Great colours.
August 27th, 2023
Wylie
ace
Impressive focus and colours
August 27th, 2023
Babs
ace
Amazing focus. What a great shot. fav.
August 27th, 2023
