Dancing Spider Orchid P8285303 by merrelyn
240 / 365

Dancing Spider Orchid P8285303

Graham and I had a quick wander through the Kwinana Wildflower Reserve this morning. The bushland was full of colour. We found four different species of orchids and the kangaroo paws were putting on a lovely display.
28th August 2023 28th Aug 23

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
narayani ace
Beautiful!!
August 28th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very pretty.
August 28th, 2023  
