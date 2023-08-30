Sign up
242 / 365
Freshly Picked From My Garden DSC_6032
My alstroemeria is spreading madly. It gives me an excuse to pull some flowers.
30th August 2023
30th Aug 23
Merrelyn
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Tags
flowers
,
alstroemeria
narayani
ace
Lovely against the black
August 30th, 2023
