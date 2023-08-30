Previous
Freshly Picked From My Garden DSC_6032 by merrelyn
242 / 365

Freshly Picked From My Garden DSC_6032

My alstroemeria is spreading madly. It gives me an excuse to pull some flowers.
30th August 2023 30th Aug 23

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
66% complete

narayani ace
Lovely against the black
August 30th, 2023  
