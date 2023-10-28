Sign up
Previous
301 / 365
One Of My Favourites PA286527
I finally made it to the Rockingham Foreshore to checkout the Castaways Sculpture Awards. Castaways is an annual event which showcases work made from repurposed materials.
28th October 2023
28th Oct 23
1
2
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4296
photos
183
followers
107
following
82% complete
View this month »
294
295
296
297
298
299
300
301
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365 - 2023
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
28th October 2023 10:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sculpture
,
pelican
,
rockingham
,
castaways
Christine Sztukowski
ace
So cool
October 28th, 2023
