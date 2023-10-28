Previous
One Of My Favourites PA286527 by merrelyn
One Of My Favourites PA286527

I finally made it to the Rockingham Foreshore to checkout the Castaways Sculpture Awards. Castaways is an annual event which showcases work made from repurposed materials.
28th October 2023 28th Oct 23

Merrelyn

I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Christine Sztukowski ace
So cool
October 28th, 2023  
