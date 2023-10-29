Previous
The Pohutakawa Flowers Attract The Birds PA292082 by merrelyn
The Pohutakawa Flowers Attract The Birds PA292082

The rainbow lorikeets were creating quite a din in the New Zealand Christmas tree (Pohutakawa) this morning. They usually stay out of sight, deep within the foliage but today a couple them were feasting on the outer branches.
29th October 2023 29th Oct 23

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Diana ace
Fabulous capture and colours, that looks like a cheeky one ;-)
October 29th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
WOW I love this one
October 29th, 2023  
