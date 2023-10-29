Sign up
Previous
302 / 365
The Pohutakawa Flowers Attract The Birds PA292082
The rainbow lorikeets were creating quite a din in the New Zealand Christmas tree (Pohutakawa) this morning. They usually stay out of sight, deep within the foliage but today a couple them were feasting on the outer branches.
29th October 2023
29th Oct 23
2
1
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4297
photos
185
followers
107
following
82% complete
View this month »
295
296
297
298
299
300
301
302
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 - 2023
Camera
OM-1
Taken
29th October 2023 8:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
flowers
,
trees
,
garden
,
rainbow_lorikeets
,
pohutakawa
,
new_zealand_christmas_tree
,
ndao19
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture and colours, that looks like a cheeky one ;-)
October 29th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
WOW I love this one
October 29th, 2023
