Standing Out From The Rest DSC_6611 by merrelyn
303 / 365

Standing Out From The Rest DSC_6611

@amyk has just set up the new mundane challenge (mundane-keys) so I thought I'd give it a go.
We have a bag full of old keys that we no longer need (Apart from the star of the image which unlocks an old writing desk.)
30th October 2023 30th Oct 23

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia.
JackieR
Goodness so many!!!
October 30th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski
Wonderful still life photo
October 30th, 2023  
