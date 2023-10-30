Sign up
Previous
303 / 365
Standing Out From The Rest DSC_6611
@amyk
has just set up the new mundane challenge (mundane-keys) so I thought I'd give it a go.
We have a bag full of old keys that we no longer need (Apart from the star of the image which unlocks an old writing desk.)
30th October 2023
30th Oct 23
2
1
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4298
photos
185
followers
107
following
83% complete
296
297
298
299
300
301
302
303
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 - 2023
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
30th October 2023 4:05pm
Tags
keys
,
mundane-keys
JackieR
ace
Goodness so many!!!
October 30th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful still life photo
October 30th, 2023
