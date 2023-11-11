Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
315 / 365
Remembrance Day Poppy PB116690
I thought that the light and shadow behind the poppy brought some symbolism to the image, but my tired, addled brain couldn't come up with a suitable title. I'm open to suggestions :)
11th November 2023
11th Nov 23
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4312
photos
184
followers
108
following
86% complete
View this month »
308
309
310
311
312
313
314
315
Latest from all albums
310
966
311
312
313
314
967
315
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 - 2023
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
11th November 2023 11:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
light
,
flowers
,
shadow
,
garden
,
poppies
,
remembrance_day
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
November 11th, 2023
Peter Dulis
ace
nice one :)
November 11th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close