Remembrance Day Poppy PB116690 by merrelyn
Remembrance Day Poppy PB116690

I thought that the light and shadow behind the poppy brought some symbolism to the image, but my tired, addled brain couldn't come up with a suitable title. I'm open to suggestions :)
11th November 2023 11th Nov 23

Merrelyn

I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
November 11th, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
nice one :)
November 11th, 2023  
