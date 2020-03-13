Sign up
Photo 1743
Tonight's Sunset DSC_7336
I was hoping for some long exposures but I didn't have the right tripod foot on my camera.
13th March 2020
13th Mar 20
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
7
3
2
365
NIKON D7200
13th March 2020 6:34pm
sunset
beach
clouds
island
shoalwater
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful shot.
March 13th, 2020
narayani
Beautiful!
March 13th, 2020
Nadiya Bilovodenko
Love it, fav
March 13th, 2020
