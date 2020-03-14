Sign up
Photo 1744
Don't They Make A Pretty Pair?P3140956
These lovely galahs are frequent visitors to my daughter's garden.
14th March 2020
14th Mar 20
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
365
Camera
Taken
Tags
birds
,
galahs
,
singleton
