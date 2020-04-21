Sign up
Photo 1782
Enjoying The Sunshine And Zinnias....DSC_1750
while they last. The zinnias were on their last legs so most have now been pulled out to make way for new plantings. I'm thinking ranunculus and anemones.
21st April 2020
21st Apr 20
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
2555
photos
183
followers
121
following
Tags
flowers
,
macro
,
insects
,
garden
,
bees
,
zinnias
