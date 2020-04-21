Previous
Enjoying The Sunshine And Zinnias....DSC_1750 by merrelyn
Photo 1782

Enjoying The Sunshine And Zinnias....DSC_1750

while they last. The zinnias were on their last legs so most have now been pulled out to make way for new plantings. I'm thinking ranunculus and anemones.
21st April 2020 21st Apr 20

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
