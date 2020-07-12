Previous
The Bird's Loss Is My Find. DSC_2376 by merrelyn
The Bird's Loss Is My Find. DSC_2376

I found this delicate feather in the garden and just had to bring it inside to photograph.
12th July 2020 12th Jul 20

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
KV ace
Awesome texture... love how it is so fluffy/fuzzy to a fine combed feather... nice contrast and love the mirrored reflection.
July 12th, 2020  
Diana ace
You certainly did a wonderful job Merrelyn, fabulous shot and reflection.
July 12th, 2020  
bep
Very nice.
July 12th, 2020  
Martina ace
Wonderfull photo!
July 12th, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Beautiful shot of the feather with reflection.
July 12th, 2020  
narayani
Love those fluffy downy ones. Nicely done.
July 12th, 2020  
Lena Nau
Love the different textures of the father and the reflection
July 12th, 2020  
