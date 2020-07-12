Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1864
The Bird's Loss Is My Find. DSC_2376
I found this delicate feather in the garden and just had to bring it inside to photograph.
12th July 2020
12th Jul 20
7
4
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia.
2679
photos
193
followers
129
following
510% complete
1857
1858
1859
1860
1861
1862
1863
1864
1858
1859
1860
1861
600
1862
1863
1864
Views
9
Comments
7
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
12th July 2020 2:53pm
Tags
reflections
,
feather
,
sixws-107
KV
ace
Awesome texture... love how it is so fluffy/fuzzy to a fine combed feather... nice contrast and love the mirrored reflection.
July 12th, 2020
Diana
ace
You certainly did a wonderful job Merrelyn, fabulous shot and reflection.
July 12th, 2020
bep
Very nice.
July 12th, 2020
Martina
ace
Wonderfull photo!
July 12th, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Beautiful shot of the feather with reflection.
July 12th, 2020
narayani
Love those fluffy downy ones. Nicely done.
July 12th, 2020
Lena Nau
Love the different textures of the father and the reflection
July 12th, 2020
