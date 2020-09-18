Sign up
Photo 1934
Sunrise Over Lake Baladjie P9180065
Not a bad view to wake up to on the first morning of our trip.
18th September 2020
18th Sep 20
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
2756
photos
189
followers
124
following
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
18th September 2020 5:58am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
trees
,
sunrise
,
silhouettes
,
septssubjects
,
lake_baladjie
,
baladjie_rock
Jane Pittenger
ace
So relaxing
September 23rd, 2020
