Sunrise Over Lake Baladjie P9180065 by merrelyn
Photo 1934

Sunrise Over Lake Baladjie P9180065

Not a bad view to wake up to on the first morning of our trip.
18th September 2020 18th Sep 20

Merrelyn

Photo Details

Jane Pittenger ace
So relaxing
September 23rd, 2020  
