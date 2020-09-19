Previous
Will We Ever Look That Skinny?P9190142 by merrelyn
Photo 1935

Will We Ever Look That Skinny?P9190142

We had a lot of fun playing with light and shadow when we were at Lake Ballard. It helped to be there with a lot of crazy photo buddies.
19th September 2020 19th Sep 20

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia.
JackieR ace
Afraid not!!!
September 28th, 2020  
narayani
Fabulous! 😂
September 28th, 2020  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Nope! Super fun shot, it's always great to be with friends as playful as yourself. ...your buddy on the right might need a few more french fries however.
September 28th, 2020  
