Photo 1935
Will We Ever Look That Skinny?P9190142
We had a lot of fun playing with light and shadow when we were at Lake Ballard. It helped to be there with a lot of crazy photo buddies.
19th September 2020
19th Sep 20
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
19th September 2020 5:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shadows
,
clouds
,
salt_lake
,
sixws-109
,
septssubjects
,
lake_ballard
JackieR
ace
Afraid not!!!
September 28th, 2020
narayani
Fabulous! 😂
September 28th, 2020
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Nope! Super fun shot, it's always great to be with friends as playful as yourself. ...your buddy on the right might need a few more french fries however.
September 28th, 2020
