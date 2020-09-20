Sign up
Photo 1936
Morning Silhouettes With A Little SunburstP9200223
This tree is part way one of the hills/ islands on Lake Ballard. The views from the top made the climb worthwhile.
20th September 2020
20th Sep 20
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
2764
photos
187
followers
124
following
532% complete
1936
1937
1938
1939
1940
1941
1942
1943
1937
216
1938
1939
1940
1941
1942
1943
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
20th September 2020 7:04am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
trees
,
silhouettes
,
sunburst
,
sixws-109
,
septssubjects
,
lake_ballard
narayani
Lovely shot
September 28th, 2020
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Beautiful!
September 28th, 2020
