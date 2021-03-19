Sign up
Previous
Next
222 / 365
An Attempt At Minimalism P3080031
I decided to have a play with this after seeing Vikki's (
@summerfield
) request for people to join the minimal b&w challenge
19th March 2021
19th Mar 21
0
0
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
3001
photos
200
followers
122
following
215
216
217
218
219
220
221
222
660
661
75
76
662
77
663
222
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Extras
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
8th March 2021 11:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
birds
,
flight
,
silhouettes
,
crows
,
minimal-17
