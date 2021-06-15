Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
226 / 365
Refraction After The Rain DSC_7153
The raindrops were glistening in the morning light so I had to try for some refraction.
15th June 2021
15th Jun 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
3156
photos
205
followers
122
following
61% complete
View this month »
219
220
221
222
223
224
225
226
Latest from all albums
164
723
225
165
724
166
226
725
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
Extras
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
15th June 2021 11:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
leaves
,
rain
,
bricks
,
drops
,
refraction
,
june21words
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close