Previous
Next
Refraction After The Rain DSC_7153 by merrelyn
226 / 365

Refraction After The Rain DSC_7153

The raindrops were glistening in the morning light so I had to try for some refraction.
15th June 2021 15th Jun 21

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
61% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise