234 / 365
I Was Two Minutes Late ..P3150836
for the official World Wide Minute.
My sunflower didn't actually set seed, but several small flowers have sprouted up the stem
15th March 2022
15th Mar 22
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Tags
flowers
,
garden
,
sunflowers
,
wwm2022
Diana
ace
It's a beautiful flower! I totally forgot and did not have a sunflower.
March 15th, 2022
bruni
ace
Nice one for your theme.
March 15th, 2022
