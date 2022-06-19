Sign up
237 / 365
Bin Chook Preening In The Park P6195839
We had a delightful wander around the Brisbane Botanic Garden this morning. This fellow wasn't at all concerned about me edging closer for photos.
Ibis are commonly called bin chooks because they have adapted so well to scavenging in urban areas.
19th June 2022
19th Jun 22
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Tags
birds
,
brisbane
,
botanic_garden
,
sixws-131
,
australian_white_ibis
narayani
Nice timing
June 19th, 2022
Diana
ace
Beautiful close up and details. Not the prettiest birds, but rather photogenic.
June 19th, 2022
