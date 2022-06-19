Previous
Next
Bin Chook Preening In The Park P6195839 by merrelyn
237 / 365

Bin Chook Preening In The Park P6195839

We had a delightful wander around the Brisbane Botanic Garden this morning. This fellow wasn't at all concerned about me edging closer for photos.
Ibis are commonly called bin chooks because they have adapted so well to scavenging in urban areas.
19th June 2022 19th Jun 22

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
64% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

narayani
Nice timing
June 19th, 2022  
Diana ace
Beautiful close up and details. Not the prettiest birds, but rather photogenic.
June 19th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise