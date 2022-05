A Seal At Sunset P5254754

The sky had coloured up a bit and I thought it was done and dusted so I decided to head for home. Luckily I took the longer (by about 10 minutes) route around the coast because the sky coloured up even more.

I pulled into this picnic spot hoping that I could get the seal against the sunset. There wasn't quite enough light but a very kind young man who was picnicking with friends offered to shine his phone light on the sculpture for me.